Four people stabbed in south-east Norway, police say

OSLO: At least four people have been stabbed and injured in random attacks in Numedal in south-east Norway, local police said on Friday.
One of the victims was in critical condition.
A suspect was later apprehended, officials said.
“I can confirm we have the offender under control,” a police spokesperson told Reuters.
