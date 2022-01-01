CAPE TOWN: The requiem mass for Archbishop Desmond Tutu began on Saturday morning in Cape Town’s Anglican cathedral, a ceremony he had arranged himself and wanted to be modest, AFP journalists reported.
It started with song and a procession of clerics down the aisle burning incense and carrying candles in the church where Tutu will also be buried.
Funeral mass begins for South Africa’s Tutu
