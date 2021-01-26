BREAKING NEWS

Houthi, Iranian influence will ‘reshape’ Yemeni society, warns UK ambassador

By webmaster
0
1

Must read

webmaster
Author: 
article author: 
Lama Alhamawi
Mon, 2021-01-25 21:46

RIYADH: Yemeni society will be completely changed by Iranian influence and Houthi ideology, the British ambassador to Yemen has warned.

Michael Aron told Asharq Al-Awsat that Iran’s grip on the north would become even tighter unless a solution to the war was found soon. 

The Houthi militia, which sparked the war in Yemen when it seized the capital Sanaa in 2014, is armed and supported by Iran. It was designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the US earlier this month.

Main category: 
Middle-East
Tags: 
Yemen
Houthis
Michael Aron


Special

Previous articleHouthi, Iranian influence will ‘reshape’ Yemeni society, warns UK ambassador
- Advertisement -

More articles

BREAKING NEWS

Houthi, Iranian influence will ‘reshape’ Yemeni society, warns UK ambassador

- 0
Author: article author: Lama AlhamawiMon, 2021-01-25 21:46 RIYADH: Yemeni society will be completely changed by Iranian influence and Houthi ideology, the British ambassador to Yemen has warned. Michael Aron...
Read more
BREAKING NEWS

Houthi, Iranian influence will ‘reshape’ Yemeni society, warns UK ambassador

- 0
Author: article author: Lama AlhamawiMon, 2021-01-25 21:46 RIYADH: Yemeni society will be completely changed by Iranian influence and Houthi ideology, the British ambassador to Yemen has warned. Michael Aron...
Read more
BREAKING NEWS

Houthi, Iranian influence will ‘reshape’ Yemeni society, warns UK ambassador

- 0
Author: article author: Lama AlhamawiMon, 2021-01-25 21:46 RIYADH: Yemeni society will be completely changed by Iranian influence and Houthi ideology, the British ambassador to Yemen has warned. Michael Aron...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest article

©