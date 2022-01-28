Japan’s Hayashi strongly condemns Houthis, pledges cooperation with UAE

TOKYO: Japan’s foreign minister Hayashi Yoshimasa, in a telephone talk on Friday Jan. 28 with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), strongly condemned the series of recent attacks against Abu Dhabi which were claimed by the Houthis.

With regards to the Houthis’ attacks on January 17 which resulted in casualties, minister Hayashi expressed his condolences to those who lost their lives and their bereaved families, and prayed for the swift recovery of those who were injured in the incident, the foreign ministry in Tokyo said on Friday evening.

During the talks, minister Hayashi expressed Japan’s commitment to continue to actively contribute to the stability of the Middle East region in coordination with the UAE and other countries concerned.

The two ministers confirmed that they will continue to further promote their bilateral cooperation in various fields, as 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and the UAE.

* This article originally appeared on arabnews.jp. Read it here.