Kansas woman led all-female Daesh battalion

FALLS CHURCH, Virginia: A woman who once lived in Kansas has been arrested after federal prosecutors charged her with joining the Daesh group and leading an all-female battalion of AK-47 wielding militants.

The US Attorney in Alexandria, Virginia, announced on Saturday that Allison Fluke-Ekren, 42, has been charged with providing material support to a terrorist organization.

The complaint was filed under seal back in 2019 but made public on Saturday after Fluke-Ekren was brought back to the US Friday to face charges. Prosecutors say Fluke-Ekren wanted to recruit operatives to attack a college campus in the US and discussed a terrorist attack on a shopping mall.

An affidavit from FBI agent David Robins also alleges that Fluke-Ekren became leader of a Daesh unit called “Khatiba Nusaybah” in the Syrian city of Raqqa in late 2016. The all-female unit was trained in the use of AK-47 rifles, grenades and suicide belts.

A detention memo filed by First Assistant US Attorney Raj Parekh states that Fluke-Ekren even trained children how to use assault rifles, and that at least one witness saw one of Fluke-Ekren’s children, approximately five or six years old, holding a machine gun in the family’s home in Syria.

“Fluke-Ekren has been a fervent believer in the radical terrorist ideology of Daesh for many years, having traveled to Syria to commit or support violent jihad. Fluke-Ekren translated her extremist beliefs into action by serving as the appointed leader and organizer of a Daesh military battalion, directly training women and children in the use of AK-47 assault rifles, grenades, and suicide belts to support the Islamic State’s (Daesh) murderous aims,” Parekh wrote.

According to court papers, Fluke-Ekren moved to Egypt in 2008 and traveled frequently between Egypt and the US over the next three years. She has not been in the US since 2011.

Prosecutors believe she moved to Syria around 2012. In early 2016, her husband was killed in the Syrian city of Tel Abyad while trying to carry out a terrorist attack, prosecutors said. Later that year, prosecutors say she married a Bangladeshi Daesh member who specialized in drones, but he died in late 2016 or early 2017.

Four months after that man’s death, she again remarried a prominent Daesh leader who was responsible for the group’s defense of Raqqa.

Photos from a family blog called 4KansasKids show her and her children in the years they traveled between Kansas and Egypt, posing at the base of the pyramids in Egypt and playing in the snow in the US

A 2004 article about homeschooling in the Lawrence Journal-World featured Fluke-Ekren and her children. She told the paper she pulled her kids from public school because she was dissatisfied with how her children were performing in public and private schools. Homeschooling allowed her to teach Arabic to her kids.