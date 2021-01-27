KSrelief teams perform 4 open-heart surgeries on children in Yemen

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center’s (KSrelief) medical teams on Tuesday performed four open-heart surgeries and two cardiac catheterizations on children in the Yemeni city of Mukalla.

The surgeries were part of the “Saudi Pulse” voluntary program launched in Yemen to provide medical assistance to children belonging to low-income families.

Under the program, the cost of the procedures and post-surgery care will be borne by the center.

In the Marib governorate of Yemen, the center launched a project to empower and support orphans.