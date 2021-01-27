BREAKING NEWS

KSrelief teams perform 4 open-heart surgeries on children in Yemen

By webmaster
0
1

Must read

webmaster
article author: 
SPA
Author: 
Wed, 2021-01-27 02:44

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center’s (KSrelief) medical teams on Tuesday performed four open-heart surgeries and two cardiac catheterizations on children in the Yemeni city of Mukalla.

The surgeries were part of the “Saudi Pulse” voluntary program launched in Yemen to provide medical assistance to children belonging to low-income families.

Under the program, the cost of the procedures and post-surgery care will be borne by the center.

In the Marib governorate of Yemen, the center launched a project to empower and support orphans.

Main category: 
Saudi Arabia
Tags: 
KSRelief
Yemen
Previous articleKSrelief teams perform 4 open-heart surgeries on children in Yemen
- Advertisement -

More articles

BREAKING NEWS

KSrelief teams perform 4 open-heart surgeries on children in Yemen

- 0
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center's (KSrelief) medical teams on Tuesday performed four open-heart surgeries and two cardiac catheterizations on children...
Read more
BREAKING NEWS

KSrelief teams perform 4 open-heart surgeries on children in Yemen

- 0
article author: SPAAuthor: Wed, 2021-01-27 02:44 RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center’s (KSrelief) medical teams on Tuesday performed four open-heart surgeries and two cardiac catheterizations...
Read more
BREAKING NEWS

Houthi, Iranian influence will ‘reshape’ Yemeni society, warns UK ambassador

- 0
RIYADH: Yemeni society will be completely changed by Iranian influence and Houthi ideology, the British ambassador to Yemen has warned. Michael Aron told Asharq Al-Awsat...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest article

©