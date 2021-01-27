KSrelief teams perform 4 open-heart surgeries on children in Yemen

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center’s (KSrelief) medical teams on Tuesday performed four open-heart surgeries and two cardiac catheterizations on children in the Yemeni city of Mukalla.

The surgeries were part of the “Saudi Pulse” voluntary program launched in Yemen to provide medical assistance to children belonging to low-income families.

Under the program, the cost of the procedures and post-surgery care will be borne by the center.

In the Marib governorate of Yemen, the center launched a project to empower and support orphans.

The project aims to provide integrated care for the families of orphans. The program will ensure healthcare services and access to education for these orphans.

In November 2020, the center signed an agreement, worth more than $600,000, with the International War and Disaster Victims Protection Association to help Yemeni orphans in Aden, Al-Mahrah and Marib governorates.

Winter aid

The center distributed 2,171 winter bags among families in parts of Jordan. These bags were in addition to 4,342 blankets distributed among the 2,171 families.

KSrelief’s 1,367 projects and programs cover 54 different countries around the world.