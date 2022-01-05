More than 200 detained in Kazakhstan unrest: ministry

ALMATY, Kazakhstan: More than 200 people were detained during unrest that swept across Kazakhstan following a New Year energy price hike, the Central Asian country’s interior ministry said Wednesday.
The ministry said in a statement that protesters “succumbed to provocations” and “groups of citizens blocked roads and blocked traffic, disrupting public order” during the protests, which saw clashes with security forces that the ministry said left 95 police officers injured.
