Pakistan parliament to convene this week for no-confidence move against Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s parliament will be convened on Friday to take up a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government said in a statement on Sunday.
An alliance of opposition parties filed the motion against Khan earlier this month, saying he had lost his parliamentary majority.
Several lawmakers in Khan’s party have defected.

