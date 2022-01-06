World Police of Kazakhstan’s largest city says tens of rioters killed By webmaster January 6, 2022 0 1 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Must read Omicron spreads in India’s big cities but hospitalizations still low January 6, 2022 Police of Kazakhstan’s largest city says tens of rioters killed January 6, 2022 Japan seeks restrictions on US troops after coronavirus surge January 6, 2022 California rabbi wounded in synagogue shooting sentenced for fraud January 6, 2022 rbksa MOSCOW: Police in Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city, said on Thursday that tens of rioters had been killed, the Interfax news agency quoted it as saying.Troops and protesters clashed on Almaty’s main square earlier on Thursday. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Previous articleJapan seeks restrictions on US troops after coronavirus surgeNext articleOmicron spreads in India’s big cities but hospitalizations still low - Advertisement - More articles Omicron spreads in India’s big cities but hospitalizations still low January 6, 2022 Japan seeks restrictions on US troops after coronavirus surge January 6, 2022 California rabbi wounded in synagogue shooting sentenced for fraud January 6, 2022 - Advertisement - Latest article Omicron spreads in India’s big cities but hospitalizations still low January 6, 2022 Police of Kazakhstan’s largest city says tens of rioters killed January 6, 2022 Japan seeks restrictions on US troops after coronavirus surge January 6, 2022 California rabbi wounded in synagogue shooting sentenced for fraud January 6, 2022 UK health staffing crisis risks derailing attempts to solve hospital backlog — lawmakers January 6, 2022