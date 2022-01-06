13.6 C
Yemen
Thursday, January 6, 2022
World

Police of Kazakhstan’s largest city says tens of rioters killed

MOSCOW: Police in Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city, said on Thursday that tens of rioters had been killed, the Interfax news agency quoted it as saying.
Troops and protesters clashed on Almaty’s main square earlier on Thursday.

