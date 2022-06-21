35.9 C
At least 2 injured in violent attack in Sweden, one arrested

COPENHAGEN: Two people were wounded in an attack in the Swedish town of Vasteras on Tuesday, police said, adding that one person had been arrested.
Police in a statement said a sharp object had been used and that the attack had been classified as attempted murder.
Swedish daily Aftonbladet, citing unnamed sources, reported that the victims were stabbed with a knife.
Police said the attack took place in central Vasteras, about 90 km (56 miles) west of Stockholm.

