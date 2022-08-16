US Envoy For Yemen Welcomes UAE’s Commitment To The UN Truce In Yemen

The United States special envoy for Yemen, Tim Lenderking, travelled to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and Oman as part of intense diplomatic efforts to extend an UN-mediated truce in Yemen amid Houthi militia escalation in Shabwa.

During meetings with senior UAE officials, the US envoy for Yemen, Lenderking, welcomed UAE’s commitment to the UN truce in Yemen. Lenderking further stressed the need for calm and dialogue in Yemen, especially after the recent fighting in Shabwa. The US State Dept shared the news on Twitter.

The UAE has played a leading role in peace efforts in Yemen. Lenderking discussed the recent instability in Shabwa with the UAE leaders. Lenderking also highlighted the need for additional financial assistance for the Yemeni people after the recent clashes in the Yemen oil-rich province of Shabwa.

UAE’s efforts to bring peace in the region

Earlier, the UAE attempted to mediate to establish peace in Yemen. This month, the UAE also welcomed the extension of the truce in Yemen for an additional two months. The UAE also called on the international community to support adherence to the truce in order to establish peace in the region.

Yemen has been at war since the Houthis’ takeover of Sanaa, the capital of Yemen, in September 2014. A military coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE intervened in 2015 to defeat the Houthis.

The UAE always stood by the Yemeni people. Many Yemeni people are dependent on aid for survival. The UAE has always helped them by providing them with financial assistance.

Last month, the governments of Saudi Arabia, Oman, the UAE, the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (US) held a virtual meeting to discuss the situation in Yemen. The leaders welcomed the $3 billion Saudi-UAE joint economic support package for Yemen.

During the pandemic, the UAE sent 122 tons of medical supplies to Yemen. The UAE has been one of the largest international contributors to Yemen’s Covid-19 response. In 2021, the UAE committed US$230 million to the Yemeni people.