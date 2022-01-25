21.7 C
Yemen
Tuesday, January 25, 2022
type here...
World

France’s Macron condemns Burkina Faso coup, says calm prevails for now

By webmaster
0
1

Must read

rbksa

PARIS: President Emmanuel Macron condemned on Tuesday a military coup in Burkina Faso, adding that the situation in the West African country had appeared calm in the last few hours.
Macron also told reporters during a trip in central France that he had been informed Burkina Faso’s ousted President Roch Kabore was “in good health” and not being threatened.
Burkina Faso’s army said on Monday that it had ousted President Roch Kabore, suspended the constitution, dissolved the government and the national assembly, and closed the country’s borders.
Macron said his government was following the situation “minute by minute.”

Previous articleLondon police investigating Downing Street lockdown parties
Next articleUK imam appointed to define Islamophobia has had ‘no meaningful engagement’ from ministers
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest article