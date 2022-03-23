Japan PM Kishida renews commitment to Ukraine

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday that he has renewed his commitment in the fight against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s online speech to Japan’s parliament.

“Russia’s outrageous act is utterly unacceptable. I’ve renewed my determination to support people facing difficulties in Ukraine, together with the international community,” Kishida told reporters after watching the livestreamed speech.

Kishida said he was emotionally moved by the strong resolve and courage of the Ukrainian president, seeking to defend his country and nationals in an extremely tough situation.

On the civilian victims of the war in Ukraine including children, referred to in Zelensky’s speech, Kishida said, “Inhuman attacks are unacceptable.”

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, separately speaking to reporters, said, “We must make utmost efforts to put an end to Russia’s invasion as soon as possible, together with the international community including other Group of Seven countries.”

“We are with Ukraine,” Hayashi said, calling for unity.