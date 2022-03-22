MWL sponsors transformation within Muslim societies in North, South America

WASHINGTON: The Muslim World League has sponsored a qualitative transformation within Muslim societies in North and South America.

Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, secretary-general of the MWL and chairman of the Association of Muslim Scholars, is preparing to witness an historic agreement between Muslim leaders in the Americas to establish an independent body that brings together different sects to activate the contents of the Makkah Charter, a turning point in contemporary Islamic thought.

This agreement is the culmination of the first forum to bring together Muslim leaders from the Americas, which Al-Issa launched from Washington, D.C., and attracted prominent supporting partners, including members and advisors in the US Congress, and an elite of non-Muslim religious, community and governmental leaders.

Supporters described the forum as an “extraordinary event that expresses awareness, responsibility and enlightenment.”

The forum’s workshops tackled several important topics, foremost of which was the best ways to benefit from the Makkah Charter on a wide scale in the Americas. They mainly focused on how the charter is a comprehensive document issued by a mufti and senior scholars from all of Islam’s sects to strengthen brotherly ties and address youth and women’s issues. They also committed to building the capacities of religious leaders as well as religious diplomacy.

Based on the outputs of the workshops, the conferees approved the participation of non-Muslim religious, community, governmental and parliamentary leaders in the Americas in the independent body.

They also agreed to establish an international forum for the Makkah Charter to be subdivided from it.

The independent body will coordinate on common goals and topics, promote the values of brotherhood and coexistence and build bridges of understanding and alliance between followers of different religions and cultures in the Americas to achieve common interests.

The Makkah Charter has received great global appreciation because it calls for unifying Muslim ranks, strengthening the bonds of brotherhood and love among all.

The conferees also decided to form a committee of seven to nine members, taking into account the necessary diversity, to draw up the statutes of the aforementioned body and forum, and work on activating the recommendations of the forum’s workshops as they carry enlightened ideas of the utmost importance.