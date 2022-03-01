20.5 C
Yemen
Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Over 70 Ukrainian troops killed in military base shelling

MOSCOW: More than 70 Ukrainian servicemen were killed when Russian troops shelled a military base in the town of Okhtyrka in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region on Monday, regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy said on Facebook.

