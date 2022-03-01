World Over 70 Ukrainian troops killed in military base shelling By webmaster March 1, 2022 0 3 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Must read Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko and brother Wladimir ready to fight in the streets March 1, 2022 Muslim communities in Europe urged to help fleeing Ukrainians March 1, 2022 Over 150 British veterans of Afghan war going to Ukraine March 1, 2022 Afghan refugees struggle in Brazil March 1, 2022 rbksa MOSCOW: More than 70 Ukrainian servicemen were killed when Russian troops shelled a military base in the town of Okhtyrka in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region on Monday, regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy said on Facebook. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Previous articleTraffic jams back in Philippine capital as restrictions easeNext articleControversial asylum overhaul at risk after UK House of Lords votes down govt proposals - Advertisement - More articles Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko and brother Wladimir ready to fight in the streets March 1, 2022 Muslim communities in Europe urged to help fleeing Ukrainians March 1, 2022 Over 150 British veterans of Afghan war going to Ukraine March 1, 2022 - Advertisement - Latest article Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko and brother Wladimir ready to fight in the streets March 1, 2022 Muslim communities in Europe urged to help fleeing Ukrainians March 1, 2022 Over 150 British veterans of Afghan war going to Ukraine March 1, 2022 Afghan refugees struggle in Brazil March 1, 2022 Controversial asylum overhaul at risk after UK House of Lords votes down govt proposals March 1, 2022