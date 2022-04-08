NEW DELHI: The head of Sri Lanka’s main opposition party said on Friday it would move a no-confidence motion in parliament against the government if it does not take measures to address the country’s financial crisis and improve governance.
Sajith Premadasa, chief of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya party, made the threat in parliament.
Sri Lanka opposition says it will move no-confidence motion if crisis unaddressed
