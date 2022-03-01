Over 150 British veterans of Afghan war going to Ukraine

LONDON: More than 150 British Army veterans of the war in Afghanistan are said to be traveling to Ukraine to participate in the conflict there.

British Army chiefs have banned current soldiers from traveling to Ukraine to fight, but Foreign Secretary Liz Truss previously said she had no objection to normal citizens participating.

It is believed that hundreds of current troops have expressed interest in participating in the fighting, but have been disallowed by their commanders. Ukraine recently issued a global call for volunteer fighters to join its side in the conflict.

The British government cannot prevent retired personnel from traveling to Ukraine, but fulltime and reserve troops have received a stern warning not to take part in the conflict.

A post on the army’s internal messaging service read: “There has been some recent media coverage relating to foreigners being welcomed into Ukraine to help fight against Russia.

“To be clear, as members of the British Army, you are not authorised to travel to Ukraine to support the ongoing conflict against Russia in any form, whether you are on leave or not. Please remain professional and focused on your duty and your team.”

Despite this, a military source said 150 former paratroopers are on their way to Poland. The Daily Mail reported that Shane, 34, a former sniper with the Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment, said Sunday’s comments by Truss indicating her acceptance of British foreign fighters in the conflict were “the green light.”

At the Ukrainian Embassy in London on Monday, one 60-year-old English ex-soldier, who did not give his name, vowed to join the fight.

He told Sky News: “I used to be in the TA (Territorial Army) so I’ve got a lot of first aid training so I thought it would be a good idea to come and do something. I can get on a flight tomorrow. I’m 60 which means I’m just about within the age range they’ll accept.”

During the Syrian war, many Britons traveled to the country to fight with various forces, including Daesh and Kurdish militias.

Many fighting for Daesh died or returned to Britain and faced prosecution, but some of those who fought against Daesh alongside the Kurds also faced terror charges upon their return. It is not clear whether Britons traveling to Ukraine will face the same treatment.

The UK’s Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has urged Britons not to travel to the conflict at all.