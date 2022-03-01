Muslim communities in Europe urged to help fleeing Ukrainians

ROME: The Union of Islamic Communities of Italy has urged Muslim communities in the country and across Europe to “open the doors of their centers so they can be safe havens for those fleeing from war in Ukraine.”

Muslim communities throughout Italy have been organizing local initiatives to collect food and medicine to be donated to Ukraine, in cooperation with Catholic organizations.

“Our prayers and our religious values of acceptance towards human life must be transformed into concrete actions,” said the union.

“Every possible resource must be made available to welcome everyone in need, so that the Islamic communities can support the rescue of civilians,” it added.

“We continue to pray for all civilian victims and for peace, in the hope that the international community will promptly mobilize for an immediate ceasefire and for the activation of a humanitarian corridor.”

The union’s President Yassine Lafram wrote in a column published in the daily Il Resto del Carlino: “We Muslims cannot just stand by … without making ourselves available by opening the doors of our cultural centers and mosques.” He added: “Today it is the Ukrainians, tomorrow it may be us who need a safe haven.”