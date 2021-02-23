KSrelief signs $40m deal to improve Yemen food security​

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) signed an agreement on Tuesday with the World Food Programme (WFP) to improve food security for the most affected families in Yemen.

The agreement will benefit more than 2.3 million people at a cost of SR150 million ($40 million), a WFP statement said.

The deal was signed by KSrelief Supervisor General Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, the advisor to the Royal Court, and WFP Executive Director David Beasley.