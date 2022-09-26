13 dead, 21 wounded in school shooting in Russia

MOSCOW: A gunman killed 13 people, including seven children, and wounded 21 other people in a school in central Russia on Monday, authorities said.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said the shooting took place in a school in Izhevsk, a city about 960 kilometres (600 miles) east of Moscow in the Udmurtia region. Those wounded were 14 children and 7 adults, the Committee said.It added that the attacker “committed suicide.”According to investigators, “he was wearing a black top with Nazi symbols and a balaclava” and was not carrying any ID.”His identity is currently being established,” investigators said.Russia’s interior ministry also said there were about 20 people injured in the attack.The region’s governor Alexander Brechalov confirmed there were “casualties and wounded among children,” speaking in a video statement outside school No88 in Izhevsk.Rescue and medical workers could be seen working at the scene in the background, some running inside the school with stretchers.A city of around 630,000 people, Izhevsk is the regional capital of Russia’s Udmurt Republic, located around 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) east of Moscow.