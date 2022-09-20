2nd international camel show highlights Saharan peoples, impact of climate change

The second edition of the International Camel and Camelid Show took place on Sept. 17-18 in Janvry, near Paris.

Visitors from 30 countries attended the event, including Bedouins, Tuaregs and nomads, for whom camels are essential in daily life.

Speakers, adventurers and veterinarians participated, including Bernard Faye, international speaker and president of the International Society for Research and Development on Camelids (France); Gaukhar Konuspayeva, professor of food biotechnology at Al-Farabi University (Kazakhstan) and consultant for the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN; Coralie Le Meur, manager of the Dromasud camel farm; and Wahiba Boukhari, president of the office of the Association of Algerian Veterinarians in the city of Ouargla.

The French public was able to attend numerous parades of dromedaries in the colors of the participating countries, as well as conferences, exhibitions and events. (Supplied)

Parades of dromedaries in the colors of participating countries, conferences, exhibitions and other attractions took place to further the audience’s knowledge of the world of dromedaries, camelids and Saharan peoples such as the Tuaregs of Niger, the nomads of Chad, the Moors of Mauritania, the Bedouins of Tunisia and the Berbers of North Africa.

In addition, the show spotlighted the impact of climate change on the survival of the groups and their animals.

This event had Morocco as its guest of honor. Mohammed El-Hjiri, consul general of the Morocco in Orly, near Paris, said: “It is an opportunity to strengthen cultural, economic and social cooperation between France and Morocco.”

