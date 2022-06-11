3 in UK charged over murder of Muslim father

LONDON: Three people in the UK have been charged over the murder of a Muslim father in 2019.

The remains of Mohammed Shah Subhani were discovered in the English county of Buckinghamshire six months after his disappearance.

On May 7 that year, the father of one failed to return to his London home. After the discovery of his body, his sister Quirat said: “It broke our hearts and shattered our world. This will haunt us for a lifetime.”

London’s Metropolitan Police said three people — Amraj Poonia, Raneel Poonia and Gurditta Singh — have been formally charged.