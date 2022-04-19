Amir Khan ‘robbed at gunpoint’ in London

LONDON: Former boxing world champion Amir Khan has said he was robbed at gunpoint by two assailants in Leyton, east London.

He tweeted on Monday night that his watch was stolen by the thieves, who pointed a gun at his face. Khan, who was out with his wife, said: “The main thing is we’re both safe.”

The boxer, 35, is a British-Pakistani Muslim icon with a sensational record of 34 wins from 40 fights.

The Metropolitan Police said they were investigating after being called to an incident in Leyton on Monday night.

“A man aged in his 30s is alleged to have been approached by two males who threatened him with a firearm before stealing his watch and fleeing,” the force said.

“There were no reports of any shots fired or any injuries. Police responded and conducted an area search.

“At this very early stage there have been no arrests. An investigation has begun and police are following a number of enquiries.”

Khan has not fought since February, when he was defeated by Kell Brook, a fellow 35-year-old Briton. Khan has hinted that it could be his final fight.