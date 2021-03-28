Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone towards Khamis Mashait

DUBAI: The Arab Coalition said Sunday that it it had intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by the Houthi militia towards the city of Khamis Mushait in Saudi Arabia.

The coalition said it was taking “all necessary operational measures to protect civilians against terrorist assaults,” in statements carried by Al Arabiya TV.

The bloc had destroyed a Houthi drone fired at the city on Friday. Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis said earlier on Friday they had attacked Saudi energy and military sites with 18 armed drones.