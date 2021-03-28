BREAKING NEWS

Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone towards Khamis Mashait

By webmaster
0
1

Must read

webmaster
article author: 
Arab News
Sun, 2021-03-28 10:01

DUBAI: The Arab Coalition said Sunday that it it had intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by the Houthi militia towards the city of Khamis Mushait in Saudi Arabia.

The coalition said it was taking “all necessary operational measures to protect civilians against terrorist assaults,” in statements carried by Al Arabiya TV.  

The bloc had destroyed a Houthi drone fired at the city on Friday. Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis said earlier on Friday they had attacked Saudi energy and military sites with 18 armed drones. 

Main category: 
Saudi Arabia
Tags: 
Saudi Arabia
Yemen
Houthis
Previous articleFSO Safer: A ticking time bomb for Yemen,‘a bargaining tool’ for Houthis
- Advertisement -

More articles

BREAKING NEWS

FSO Safer: A ticking time bomb for Yemen,‘a bargaining tool’ for Houthis

- 0
article author: Ephrem KossaifySun, 2021-03-28 00:09 NEW YORK CITY: It is an impending disaster that looms large over any talk of peace in Yemen, humanitarian efforts...
Read more
BREAKING NEWS

Arab world countries condemn latest Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia

- 0
article author: Arab NewsAuthor: Sat, 2021-03-27 09:02 DUBAI: Arab countries have condemned the latest Houthi missile and drone attacks directed against Najran and Khamis Mushait in Saudi...
Read more
BREAKING NEWS

Houthi rejection of Saudi peace plan is based on ‘flawed notion’

- 0
Author: article author: Hebshi Alshammari & Mohammed Al-KinaniSat, 2021-03-27 00:35 RIYADH/JEDDAH: The Houthi militias in Yemen and their Iranian sponsors have rejected the latest Saudi peace initiative...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest article

©