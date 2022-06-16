33.7 C
Yemen
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Around 10,000 civilians still in Ukraine’s Severodonetsk: governor

KYIV: Around 10,000 civilians are trapped in Ukraine’s eastern city of Severodonetsk, where intense fighting with Russia has raged for weeks, the local governor said Wednesday.
“Out of 100,000 residents, around 10,000 remain,” Sergiy Gaiday, the governor of the Lugansk region, said on Telegram. He said Kyiv’s army is “holding back the enemy as much as possible.”

