At least 1,000 arrested since Ethiopia state of emergency: UN

GENEVA: The UN voiced alarm on Tuesday at surging arrests in Ethiopia since the country introduced a state of emergency on Nov. 2.

The UN human rights agency said most of those detained in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa as well as in Gondar, Bahir Dar and other locations were of Tigrayan origin.

“According to reports, at least 1,000 individuals are believed to have been detained … with some reports putting the figure much higher,” spokeswoman Liz Throssell told reporters in Geneva.

The arrests have occurred since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government declared a state of emergency two weeks ago, when Tigray People’s Liberation Front fighters threatened to march on the capital.

Lawyers have also said that thousands of Tigrayans have been arbitrarily detained since the announcement of the measures, which allow the authorities to detain without a warrant anyone suspected of supporting “terrorist groups.”

Among those arrested since the state of emergency was declared are a number of UN staff.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres reiterated his call for the immediate release of the employees in a statement from his spokesman Stephane Dujarric on Tuesday evening.