Bahrain’s royal family seeks to open falcon breeding center in northern England

LONDON: The Bahrain royal family is seeking approval to open a falcon breeding center in North Yorkshire, northern England where it will rear peregrine falcons.

The birds will then be exported to the Middle East, the Times reported on Thursday.

According to plans submitted to Hambleton district council, the Khalifa family approached Mark Robb, an expert in breeding birds of prey, about the project.

The documents state the family’s intentions to convert a livestock farm near Easingwold, a town in North Yorkshire, and use it to breed peregrine falcons.

The family currently breeds the birds at Great Broughton, a village in North Yorkshire, and says the new location offers greater security. The application also says the climate in North Yorkshire is more favorable compared to other regions of the UK.

Although the application was recommended for approval by Hambleton district council, concerns have been raised by Andrew Fawcett, who operates the York Bird of Prey Center in the nearby village of Huby.

Fawcett told the BBC a new breeding center could affect his business and jeopardize bird welfare at both sites.

“Zoo legislation says we have to fly them four days a week or more, which we do. It might be a good thing for them to do this, but my birds fly over their property,” he said.

“Any falconer knows for birds of prey the three things are food, continuity, and flying weights. My birds are at flying weights to fly them free so they’ll come back. So their birds are in danger from mine overhead.”

The Khalifa family hopes to stop unscrupulous trade in the birds and Bahrain has joined a global movement to control the importation of endangered species of animals, the proposal said.

Robb, who developed a breeding center in Great Broughton over the past two decades, was recruited to manage the center, which would be open to the public and for school visits.

If the proposal is approved, Robb will help rear young peregrine falcons at the new location.

Councilors will make a decision after they determine the impact of the plans on the York Bird of Prey Center.

Peregrine falcons are the world’s fastest birds, swooping at speeds of more than 200mph. They can be found across Britain.