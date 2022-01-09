13.7 C
Yemen
Monday, January 10, 2022
Ban on firearms in Philippines

MANILA: The 2022 election period in the Philippines kicked off on Sunday, with some 14,000 military and police personnel deployed across the country to implement a nationwide ban on carrying firearms and prevent election-related violence.

The election period begins four months to the vote on May 9, when Filipinos will choose the successor of President Rodrigo Duterte as part of the year’s general election.

Philippine gun laws allow the possession of pistols and handguns if the owner acquires a permit, but carrying and transporting firearms and other deadly weapons has been banned from Jan. 9 to June 8, when all election-related activities are scheduled to be completed, including vote counting.

Only law enforcers and persons authorized by the election commission are exempted from the ban. Philippine National Police Chief Dionisio Carlos said 2,000 checkpoints have been installed in towns and cities to oversee compliance with the security measure.

