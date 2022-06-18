36.7 C
Yemen
Saturday, June 18, 2022
type here...
World

Bangladesh monsoon floods leave 25 dead

By webmaster
0
1

Must read

rbksa

SYLHET: Monsoon rains in Bangladesh have killed at least 25 people and unleashed devastating floods that left more than four million others stranded, police told AFP Saturday.
Lightning strikes during monsoon rains killed 21 people around the South Asian nation since Friday while four others died in landslides triggered by the storms, district police officers said.

Previous articleIndia suspends Internet in eastern state over military recruitment protests
Next articleZelensky pays first visit to south Ukraine’s war-damaged Mykolaiv
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest article