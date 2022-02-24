World Belarusian troops could be used in operation against Ukraine if needed, Lukashenko says By webmaster February 24, 2022 0 1 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Must read Belarusian troops could be used in operation against Ukraine if needed, Lukashenko says February 24, 2022 LIVE: Russian invasion of Ukraine February 24, 2022 EU plans ‘harshest’ sanctions package ever against Russia February 24, 2022 Russian forces launch invasion of Ukraine with strikes on defences February 24, 2022 rbksa MOSCOW: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that troops from the ex-Soviet country could take part in Russia’s military operation against Ukraine if needed, the Belta news agency reported. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Previous articleLIVE: Russian invasion of Ukraine - Advertisement - More articles LIVE: Russian invasion of Ukraine February 24, 2022 EU plans ‘harshest’ sanctions package ever against Russia February 24, 2022 Russian forces launch invasion of Ukraine with strikes on defences February 24, 2022 - Advertisement - Latest article Belarusian troops could be used in operation against Ukraine if needed, Lukashenko says February 24, 2022 LIVE: Russian invasion of Ukraine February 24, 2022 EU plans ‘harshest’ sanctions package ever against Russia February 24, 2022 Russian forces launch invasion of Ukraine with strikes on defences February 24, 2022 Canada’s Trudeau ends emergency powers invoked to clear protests February 23, 2022