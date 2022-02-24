24.4 C
Yemen
Thursday, February 24, 2022
World

Belarusian troops could be used in operation against Ukraine if needed, Lukashenko says

rbksa

MOSCOW: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that troops from the ex-Soviet country could take part in Russia’s military operation against Ukraine if needed, the Belta news agency reported.

LIVE: Russian invasion of Ukraine
