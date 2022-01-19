26.5 C
Yemen
Belgian court gives trafficker 15 years after migrant lorry deaths

BRUGES: A Belgian court sentenced a Vietnamese man to 15 years on Wednesday after ruling he was a ringleader in the trafficking of 39 migrants found dead in a lorry.
Vo Van Hong, 45, was accused of leading a cross-Channel people trafficking operation based in Belgium linked to a truck that was found full of corpses on a British industrial estate in October 2019.

