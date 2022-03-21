Berlin-Doha energy partnership to help wean Germany off Russian gas

LONDON: Germany has struck an energy partnership with Qatar that will help to ease the former’s dependence on gas and oil imported from Russia.

Germany has so far been one of the strongest voices in the EU advocating against an embargo on Russian fuel imports, fearing that Germany’s economy could shrink by 5 percent if gas imports from Russia come to a halt.

The largest economy in Europe, Germany gets about 55 percent of its gas from Russia, as well as 45 percent of its coal and 35 percent of its oil.

Robert Habeck, Germany’s economics minister and vice-chancellor, has warned that next winter’s gas supply is “not yet secured” against the possibility of Moscow cutting off Germany’s supply.

To this end, Habeck has been touring the Gulf to explore other options to secure Germany’s gas and energy supplies.

Germany has no facilities to import liquefied natural gas, which currently must be delivered either by road or train, usually at high costs.

It is preparing to build its first LNG terminals at ports and courting potential suppliers.

Meanwhile, Qatar — already one of the world’s most prolific LNG exporters — is aiming to double its production.

On Sunday, the two countries agreed on a deal in which Qatar would ship LNG to Germany, once the infrastructure is in place. The terms of the deal, however, remain under wraps.

In turn, Qatar would have help from the Germans in bolstering its renewable energy sector.

Habeck said: “The energy partnership means that in the best-case scenario we will get a contractual commitment that something can be delivered once we’ve expanded the European and above all the German infrastructure.”

He added: “After all, it makes no sense to build terminals and gas pipelines through which no gas flows.”

Germany does, however, remain focused on ensuring a diversified supplier base, and imports from Norway, Canada and the US are also on the table.