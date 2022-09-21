Biden at UNGA: Russia ‘shamelessly violated’ UN Charter in Ukraine

NEW YORK CITY: President Joe Biden said Wednesday that Russia has “shamelessly violated the core tenets” of the United Nations charter with its “brutal, needless war” in Ukraine.

Delivering a forceful condemnation of Russia’s invasion to the international body, Biden said reports of Russian abuses against civilians in Ukraine “should make your blood run cold.” He also said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s new nuclear threats against Europe showed “reckless disregard” for his nation’s responsibilities as a signatory of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

Biden said: “We will stand in solidarity against Russia’s aggression. Period.”

Biden also said that Washington supported the expansion of the UN Security Council to better represent areas including Africa and Latin America.

“The United States supports increasing the number of both permanent and non-permanent representatives of the council,” Biden told the UN General Assembly.

“This includes permanent seats for those nations we’ve long supported — permanent seats for countries in Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean. The United States is committed to this vital work,” he added.

Developing…