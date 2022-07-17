Bosnian president receives Egyptian envoy

CAIRO: Sefik Dzaferovic, president of Bosnia and Herzegovina, received Yasser Sorour, Egypt’s ambassador to the country, in Sarajevo.

Sorour handed him an invitation from Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to participate in the UN Climate Change Conference in Sharm El-Sheikh in November.

The ambassador expressed his aspiration for the country’s participation, given the importance Egypt attaches to uniting international efforts to deal with climate change. Sorour reviewed Egypt’s preparations, vision and priorities for the conference.

Dzaferovic expressed his thanks to El-Sisi, his aspiration to strengthen bilateral relations, and his country’s interest in confronting climate change.

The two sides reviewed aspects of bilateral cooperation, including the visit of Egypt’s grand mufti to Sarajevo in October 2021.

Dzaferovic welcomed the launch of regular direct flights between Sarajevo and the Egyptian city of Hurghada. He said he looks forward to strengthening bilateral cooperation in the field of tourism.

Sorour reviewed Egypt’s efforts to promote tourism, as well as recent developments in that sector.