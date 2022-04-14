British ‘Ramadan runners’ raise funds for food

LONDON: Buckinghamshire’s “Ramadan runners” have so far raised more than GBP1,800 ($2,360) for a food poverty charity by cycling, running, or walking 5 km everyday during Ramadan.

Otherwise known as The Chiltern Champions, the group are raising the funds for The Big Community takeaway, which offers those in need a two-course meal in the county, with 2022 marking the second year they have participated in the event.

Group spokesperson, Javad Malik, told the BBC: “We’re doing it partly because during Ramadan we typically challenge ourselves spiritually.

“We do extra charitable deeds. It’s what we call the month of mercy, we hope God shows us mercy and as a result we show other people mercy.”

Malik added that the runners were exhausted but remained motivated by their “fantastic cause.”

According to Malik, there has been a notable increase in the number of people claiming food parcels in the area he is from, Chesham, and it was this that inspired the group.

Contending that running 5 km every day of Ramadan “would be asking a lot,” he noted that he and a friend, who together started the challenge last year, both ran their fastest 10 km during Ramadan.

“Something amazing does happen when you’re fasting, (but) we’re just taking it easy and not going mad,” he continued.

“The timings of all of this are really important. We run about an hour before Iftar, when we can actually break our fast and eat but not being able to take liquids for 14 hours before is a bit much.”