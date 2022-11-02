Briton who petrol bombed migrant center ‘posted anti-Muslim rants online’: Metro

LONDON: The man police say petrol bombed an immigration facility in the UK on Sunday appears to have been motivated by far-right causes based on his social media posts, Metro reported.

Andrew Leak threw homemade explosives over the wall of the Western Jet Foil center in Dover. He was later found dead at a nearby petrol station.

Leak’s Facebook posts may reveal his motives, though North Thanet MP Sir Roger Gale described the 66-year-old as suffering from “severe mental health difficulties.”

An investigation by counterterrorism police into the attack and Leak’s death has been launched, but authorities have refused to comment on possible motives.

A series of posts shared by Leak show a pattern of Islamophobia, racism and invective against migrants in the UK.

On Aug. 9, he posted: “The next time the job center sanctions your money for not looking for enough work ask them about the thousands of people getting benefits who cannot speak English and cannot write English. How are they looking for work?

“Unemployment benefits clearly state you cannot claim benefits if not looking for work. All of these people should be excluded from benefits.

“You can clearly not look for work if you cannot read English or speak English. They are breaking the law, time to stand up.”

Another post by Leak on July 24 said: “All Muslims are guilty of grooming, they never spoke out because it wasn’t their daughters.

“They only rape non-Muslims. That’s a religious hate crime.”

Leak also appeared to dislike the royal family, with one post at the beginning of the year criticizing the then Prince of Wales.

He said: “Prince Charles says he’s going to house Ukrainian refugees in one of his properties that belongs to the British people. What about soldiers and members of the public sleeping in doorways?

“Disgrace. End the royal family now.”