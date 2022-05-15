Buffalo mass shooter called for death of London’s Muslim mayor

LONDON: The killer who shot dead 10 people in a US supermarket on Saturday called for the death of London’s Muslim Mayor Sadiq Khan, the Mirror has reported.

Payton Gendron, 18, penned a manifesto in which he listed “high-profile enemies,” calling for their assassination.

The list included Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Khan.

Gendron wrote that the mayor is “an open sign of the disenfranchisement and ethnic replacement of the British people in the British isles.

“This Pakistani Muslim invader now sits as representative for the people of London. Londinium, the very heart of the British isles. What better sign of the white rebirth than the removal of this invader?”

Last week, Khan spent five days in the US on a visit to promote tourism.

Gendron traveled two hours to the site of the attack in Buffalo, New York state. He wore body armor and livestreamed the ensuing violence online.