CCTV footage of Amir Khan robbery posted online

LONDON: CCTV footage of the armed robbery of former British boxing champion Amir Khan and his wife Faryal Makhdoom has been released online.

Makhdoom, who said the attack left her “sick to her stomach,” posted the clip on Instagram, Metro newspaper reported.

Two men, one armed with a gun, approached the couple at about 9 p.m. in east London. Khan was ordered to give up his luxury watch, valued at almost $100,000.

After the incident, police arrived at the scene and searched the area but failed to find the attackers.

Khan, 35, told MailOnline: “This whole thing has left me and Faryal very shaken up and scared. You don’t expect to be robbed at gunpoint — not in London. That’s the kind of thing that happens in the US, but not in England.

“I’m lucky to be alive and once the robbers fled, I just wanted to hug my wife and kids. The thought of my family stopped me from taking them on, because if I had, I could be dead now.”

There are concerns that Khan might have been deliberately targeted. Earlier on the day of the robbery, a photo of him with a fan had been posted on Instagram in which his luxury watch was visible.

Khan said: “100 percent this whole attack was premeditated. I was specifically targeted, the robbers knew where I was and were alerted to this by somebody who knew my movements.”

London’s Metropolitan Police said: “There were no reports of any shots fired or any injuries. At this very early stage there have been no arrests. An investigation has begun and police are following a number of enquiries.”