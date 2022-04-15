‘Central Asia plus Japan’ foreign ministers confirm cooperation

TOKYO: Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa on Friday chaired the 8th foreign ministers’ meeting of the “Central Asia plus Japan” Dialogue held virtually with the participation of his counterparts from Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

In the meeting, the ministers exchanged views regarding efforts toward strengthening cooperation between Central Asian countries and Japan and situations in the region, including Ukraine and Afghanistan.

Minister Hayashi expressed Japan’s will to continue cooperation with Central Asian countries as a major and reliable partner. In response, the representatives from the Central Asian countries expressed their support.

Japan provided cooperation to those countries in healthcare, environment, border control, agriculture, and human resource development.

According to the foreign ministry in Tokyo, minister Hayashi strongly condemned Russia’s “invasion of Ukraine which undermines the foundation of international order.” The ministry, however, didn’t mention what other ministers said about Ukraine but noted that “they reaffirmed to continue working closely in various levels and areas toward the stabilization of Afghanistan while making their efforts.

The foreign ministers agreed to hold their 9th dialogue in person in Tokyo.