China will not waver in its ‘dynamic-clearing’ COVID-19 strategy, health commission says

SHENZHEN, China: China will not waver in preventing a rebound of COVID-19 and in its ‘dynamic-clearing’ of cases as soon as they emerge, a spokesperson for the China National Health Commission said in a press conference on Saturday.

China’s current strategy is still able to control COVID-19 despite the high transmissibility of COVID-19 variants and asymptomatic carriers, a health official added.

China has a zero COVID-19 policy, which includes lockdowns, quarantining and rigorous testing, aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19.