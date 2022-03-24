27.4 C
Yemen
Thursday, March 24, 2022
type here...
World

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on first visit to Afghanistan

By webmaster
0
1

Must read

rbksa

KABUL: China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Kabul on Thursday, a week before Beijing hosts a meeting of Afghanistan’s neighbors to see how they can help the country following its takeover by the hard-line Islamist group.

“Chinese Foreign Minister arrives in Kabul for talks with Islamic Emirate leaders,” tweeted Ahmad Yasir, a top Taliban government official.

Yi arrived in Kabul from Islamabad where he attended a two-day meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

China shares a rugged 76-kilometer sliver of a border with Afghanistan, but Beijing has long feared its neighbor could become a staging point for minority Muslim Uyghur separatists from Xinjiang.

Even before the August 15 takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban, Beijing sought to maintain ties with the group as US-led forces withdrew.

Previous articleUkraine president to press Biden, NATO for more support
Next articlePakistan’s Imran Khan: ‘I will not resign come what may’
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest article