Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Coalition intercepts explosive-laden Houthi drone

By webmaster
Cairo: The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said early on Friday it intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement towards the kingdom, Saudi state TV reported.

