Coalition shoots down 4 Houthi drones targeting Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The Arab coalition intercepted and destroyed four exploding drones launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia toward Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

The drones were sent “in a systematic and deliberate manner to target civilian areas and civilians in the southern region,” Arab coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said.

Three drones were shot down on Sunday evening, Saudi Press Agency reported. Another was intercepted early in the morning after it was launched towards the Kingdom.

Al-Maliki said the attacks threatened regional and international security.