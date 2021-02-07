BREAKING NEWS

Coalition shoots down 4 Houthi drones targeting Saudi Arabia

Arab News
Sun, 2021-02-07 07:13

RIYADH: The Arab coalition intercepted and destroyed four exploding drones launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia toward Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

The drones were sent “in a systematic and deliberate manner to target civilian areas and civilians in the southern region,” Arab coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said.

Three drones were shot down on Sunday evening, Saudi Press Agency reported. Another was intercepted early in the morning after it was launched towards the Kingdom.

Al-Maliki said the attacks threatened regional and international security.

Saudi Arabia
Houthis
Arab Coalition
Yemen
Col. Turki Al-Maliki


