Congresswoman says US should treat ‘all refugees’ in same way as fleeing Ukrainians

LONDON: Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has said the US should be treating refugees from all nations the same way it is treating those currently fleeing Ukraine.

Pointing to the “stark contrast” in how global governments have dealt with different refugees, including those from Syria, she said: “I think the world is watching and many immigrants and refugees are watching, and how the world treats Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees should be how we are treating all refugees in the United States.”

The Democratic Party representative, speaking to MSNBC on Tuesday, continued: “I think the way we are looking at immediate granting of TPS (temporary protected status), which is what we need to be doing…is something that we need to keep in mind.”

“How the world treats Ukraine, and Ukrainian refugees, should be how we are treating all refugees in the United States,” Rep. Ocasio-Cortez says. pic.twitter.com/bxzbRIYDju — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 2, 2022

The congresswoman’s remarks came as Ukraine suffers a growing humanitarian crisis, following the launch of a Russian “military operation” in the country on Feb. 24.

Most Ukrainian citizens fleeing their country are seeking refuge in neighboring European countries, but the US did pledge $54 million in humanitarian assistance over the past weekend.

“We really need to make sure that when we talk about accepting refugees that we are meaning it for everybody, no matter where you come from,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“While there is a risk, there is also profound opportunity for us to make the crooked path straight on this issue.”