Consulate of Japan in Dubai begins issuing visas for UAE nationals and residents

DUBAI: As Japan eases travel restrictions for business travelers and students, the Consulate-General of Japan in Dubai is starting to accept specific new visa applications.

The two acceptable categories of visa applications are the: visas for short- term “business affairs,” and the visas for working and long-term stays with “certificate of eligibility.”

According to Dubai’s Consulate-General of Japan, in order to apply for Japanese visa, receiving companies/organizations in Japan should pass screening by the appropriate ministry/agency in Japan first.

A visit to the Consulate-General of Japan in Dubai needs an appointment in advance to maintain COVID-19 safety measures, otherwise, unscheduled visits may be declined.

UAE nationals and residents in the emirates of Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah are authorized to receive a visa.

For residents in Abu Dhabi, the same process applies, however, they can apply through the Embassy of Japan in the capital.

This story was originally published in Japanese on Arab News Japan