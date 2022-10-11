Coronation of UK’s King Charles III to take place in May next year

LONDON: The coronation of British King Charles III will take place on May 6 next year, Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday.

The coronation ceremony will be held at Westminster Abbey in London and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

King Charles will be crowned alongside his wife the Queen Consort, Camilla.

The coronation will reflect the monarch’s role in the current era and look toward the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry, the palace said.

Charles became sovereign immediately upon the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle, in Scotland, on Sept. 8. Britain held 10 days of national mourning, while the royal family extended the mourning period for a week after the queen’s funeral on Sept. 19.