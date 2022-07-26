Daesh bride makes new plea to return to Britain

LONDON: A Daesh bride who left her home in London aged 15 to join the terror organization has made a new appeal to return to the UK, the i newspaper reported.

Shamima Begum, 22, was stripped of her British citizenship in 2019 after she travelled to Syria. She now wants to be “used as an example” to warn other Britons against the dangers of turning to extremism.

She said: “I could be used as an example, like you don’t want to end up like her. If it stops children making the same mistake that I made of course use me as an example. Tell the kids, ‘don’t be like her, don’t become like her.'”

Begum also claimed she could act as a “voice against radicalization.”

She left the UK in 2015 with her school friends Amira Abase and Kadiza Sultana and is now living at Al-Roj prison camp in Syria where she was captured. The camp is run by the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces, and she is now awaiting trial by the group.

While claiming she wanted to be “as British as possible,” Begum admitted that she expected to spend the rest of her life in war-torn Syria. “That’s how I feel and that’s what it looks like,” she added.

Her parents were born in Bangladesh, and she left her school in east London to travel to Syria to join Daesh. There, she married a Daesh fighter and gave birth to three children, all of whom died in infancy.

She has previously made attempts to restore her British citizenship but failed in her Supreme Court bid to return to the UK and fight her case in person.