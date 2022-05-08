Daughter of British geologist facing Iraqi death sentence ‘heartbroken’ as he misses wedding

LONDON: The daughter of a retired British geologist who remains in detention after allegedly attempting to smuggle precious artifacts out of Iraq has said she is “heartbroken and afraid” as her father, who missed her wedding due to the furor, could face the death penalty.

Leila Fitton’s wedding was canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic, and she was hoping that her family, including those who live overseas, would be able to return to Britain to celebrate the occasion over the weekend.

But her parents, who live abroad, were unable to both return as her father Jim Fitton, 66, is locked up in Iraq and facing the threat of a death penalty.

Jim was on a guided tour in Iraq earlier this year, taking in geological and archaeological sites in parts of the country’s ancient heritage spots, but was arrested at the airport when authorities discovered stones and shards of broken pottery in his luggage.

His family claim that the tour guide leading the expedition said that he had gathered them during a site visit after being assured that they had no value.

He is now awaiting trial. The punishment for his offense, if found guilty, is execution, but 120,000 people have called on the British government to help facilitate his release.

On Sunday, Leila said: “It breaks my heart that my father, Jim, is not here. The uncertainty of his situation and the horrible, but very real, possibility of the death penalty is hanging over us.”

She added: “This is supposed to be the best day of our lives, but instead we find ourselves heartbroken and afraid about what may happen to my father if the Foreign Office doesn’t step up to support him.”

Her husband, Sam Tasker, recently told The Independent newspaper that they felt “completely abandoned” by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. Jim’s trial is expected to take place next week.

The FCDO said that while it opposes the death penalty, it cannot interfere in the legal systems of other countries.

Leila, who lives in Britain, said: “We are hopeful that the support that we have received will be recognized by the Foreign Office and that they will step in so that Jim can come home for a belated celebration soon.”

An FCDO spokesperson said: “We are providing consular support to a British national in Iraq and are in contact with the local authorities. The British government’s policy on the death penalty is clear: we oppose it in all circumstances, as a matter of principle.”